Volotea, dogs and cats in the cabin on subsidized flights to Sardinia

Volotea continues to implement the services offered for flights under territorial continuity. From 1 December, in fact, exclusively on non-stop flights to and from Sardinia, the low cost carrier will allow the transport of animals also in the hold. And not only that, because a few days ago Volotea has also increased the maximum weight allowed (up to 10 kilos each) for dogs and cats traveling in the cabin.

Up to 2 animals can be boarded in the cabin on the same flight – departing from and to the three Sardinian airports, which must travel in a pet carrier or in an approved and non-rigid bag and which must be in possession of identity documents and a certificate sanitary. Owners must ensure that their pet, carrier and necessary accessories do not exceed 10 kg in total.

On flights with territorial continuity only, larger and heavier pets can, on the other hand, travel in the hold.

The transport service for dogs and cats can be purchased during the booking phase or later, by accessing the booking from the “Manage your booking” section.

“We are happy to announce the launch of a new service dedicated to all those who want to travel with their 4-legged friends – said Valeria Rebasti, Country Manager Italy & Southeastern Europe of Volotea – Our staff is ready to guarantee animals a peaceful and totally safe transport “.

