Volotea leaves Genoa. The staff: “Distorted lives” – Primocanale.it

Volotea leaves Genoa airport: the company has in fact announced its intention to ‘freeze’ its Genoese base indefinitely with a direct impact on the staff employed at the company.

“We offered all staff the opportunity to find employment at one of our bases,” writes Volotea in a joint note with the Airport.

A qualified source reveals that the company announced the decision to its employees on January 13, moreover in verbal form only: “We were literally left on the ground with the possibility of being relocated to another of our bases, completely turning our lives upside down, or to resign within a month.”

Genoa Airport was unable to resist the company’s decision but confirmed its strategy of recovering traffic lost following the pandemic and re-engaging the growth path undertaken in recent years that had led it to be the first airport for growth in Italy in 2018 and recorded its historic passenger record in 2019.

During the summer season, Colombo recorded a loss of traffic which has gradually decreased, going from -60% in the summer to -24% in the two-month period November – December.