Volotea, new Verona-Paris flight, up to 40 thousand seats in the summer

Volotea, the low-cost airline which connects medium-sized cities and European capitals, today announced an important innovation that will further enrich its offer at the Verona airport: from 8 April 2022, in fact, the new flight to Paris – Charles De Gaulle.

The new link, which will have up to 4 weekly frequencies in the months of high traffic (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday), it provides for an offer of 40,000 seats during the summer period.

The launch of the new flight that shortens the distance between Verona and France further strengthens the tourist axis to and from Veneto. During the summer season 2021, the Spanish carrier transported over 277,000 passengers to the Verona airport (+ 25% compared to Summer 2020), with an overall offer of seats for sale of over 321,000 tickets.

“From next April Verona and France will be closer thanks to the new route offered by Volotea: Venetian passengers will have many comfortable options at competitive prices to take off to discover the wonders and masterpieces of the Ville Lumière – he declared Valeria Rebasti, Country Manager Italy & Southeastern Europe of Volotea -. Furthermore, thanks to the new route, we will increase the traffic of foreign tourists eager to reach Verona and visit the beauties of Veneto, thus supporting and strengthening the local economy ».

«Today’s announcement is an important milestone, the result of a work developed with Volotea to respond to the demand of the territory that has been asking for a connection with Paris for some time. The flight is added, among other things, to the equally expected one over Barcelona, ​​recently communicated by the same company – he said Camillo Bozzolo, Aviation Commercial Director of the SAVE Group. – We are sure that the response of the territory will be such as to determine a further increase in frequencies on these routes ».

All Volotea routes are available on the website www.volotea.com and in travel agencies.