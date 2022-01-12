Volotea, two new routes to France from Cagliari

Volotea has announced two innovations that will enrich the airline’s offer to and from the Cagliari-Elmas airport: in fact, from 30 May, the new flight to Nice will start, to which will be added from 2 June the connection to Lille.

The new route to Nice, which will be operated twice a week (Monday and Thursday), provides for a total of over 10 thousand seats for sale, while Lille is scheduled to fly a week (Thursday), for a total of approximately 4,400 seats for sale. .

Thus, the destinations that can be reached from the Sardinian capital with the carrier rise to 21.

“Starting from next June it will be even easier to take off from Cagliari and reach France thanks to the new routes launched by Volotea: passengers from Sardinia, in fact, will have many comfortable options to take off to discover the wonders of the other side of the Alps – said Valeria Rebasti , Country Manager Italy & Southeastern Europe of Volotea -. Furthermore, thanks to the new routes, we will expand the traffic of foreign tourists eager to reach Cagliari and visit the beauties of the Region, thus supporting and strengthening the local economy ”.

“We are happy to see Volotea strengthen its presence at Cagliari airport with significant growth on international connections – said David Crognaletti, Chief Commercial Officer of Sogaer -. In this restarting phase for the tourism sector it is essential for Cagliari and Southern Sardinia to expand the network towards the north and south of France, one of our most strategic markets “.

(Unioneonline / F)

