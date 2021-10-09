Volt Bitcoin Revolution ETF approved

A few days ago the SEC approved the Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF (BTCR).

It is a ETF actively managed who seeks to achieve their investment objective through the majority of their assets in companies they have bitcoin exposure and its support infrastructure.

Volt Bitcoin Revolution ETF, not a real Bitcoin ETF



It is not an ETF that allows you to take a position on the price of BTC, but on that of shares of companies that have BTC in their portfolio, or whose value is somehow related to that of Bitcoin.

The fund defines these companies with bitcoin exposure as “Bitcoin Industry Revolution Companies”, i.e. companies that hold most of their net assets in BTC, or that derive most of their income or thanks to bitcoin. From this definition are excluded Canadian ETFs already existing on bitcoin, private funds and Grayscale.

The fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any loans, in companies of the Bitcoin Industry Revolution, as well as in technology companies, options on those companies and ETFs with exposure to those companies.

The ETF’s portfolio will include approximately 30 companies such as Tesla, MicroStrategy, PayPal, Coinbase and Square, and will be managed by Volt Equity, a company based in San Francisco.

Tad Park also looks to Twitter

Volt Equity initially stated that 25% of the fund’s assets would consist of equities MicroStrategy, but recently the founder of Volt, Tad Park, said this percentage could be slightly lower

Park added that they also want to include Twitter and mining companies such as Marathon.

The fund will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange in the next weeks.

The market value of this ETF is expected to be a little less volatile than bitcoin, given that BTC price changes are only partially reflected in the value of securities such as Tesla or PayPal.

Park stated:

“A year ago an ETF like this would not have been possible. Let’s hope this is a crack in the dam ”.

The founder of Volt refers to the upcoming SEC decisions about ETFs based on bitcoin, or on BTC futures. It seems more and more likely their possible approval, and the SEC’s decision on the Volt Bitcoin Revolution ETF goes precisely in this direction.