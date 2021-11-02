Volt Equity’s ‘Bitcoin Revolution’ ETF debuts on the NYSE

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) continues to list exchange-traded funds (ETFs) linked to Bitcoin (BTC): Volt Equity is the most recent company to launch such a product on the exchange.

The Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF by Volt Equity will debut Thursday on the electronic security exchange NYSE Arca, company CEO Tad Park told Cointelegraph. The ETF will be available for trading when the market opens with the BTCR ticker.

BTCR will have an opening price of $ 21, giving a nod to Bitcoin’s limited supply of 21 million units. According to the company, the ETF implements a management approach influenced by PlanB’s stock-to-flow (S2F) model on Bitcoin, a well-known quantitative model that aims to predict the price of BTC.

“We consult the famous stock-to-flow model as one of the inputs to understand how and when the shock of Bitcoin’s supply due to the planned halving could affect the price. Based on what we see, we may adjust our mining-related exposure accordingly,Volt Equity explained.

Approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission in early October, Volt Equity’s product is not a pure Bitcoin ETF, as it relies on companies with significant exposure to Bitcoin.

The ETF tracks the so-called “Bitcoin Industry Revolution Company,” a list that includes Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy, Tesla, Twitter, Square, the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and several mining companies such as Canaan, Bitfarms and Riot Blockchain. Volt Equity will regularly review the fund’s reserves and allocations “when appropriate”Based on research, data and models such as S2F.

“Bitcoin is not just a currency, it is a revolution that includes miners, companies that use it on their balance sheets, and daily HODLers who want to own the first digital store of value that cannot be devalued by a government.Park commented.

The new ETF launch comes shortly after NYSE Arca listed a Bitcoin futures ETF from investment firm ProShares on October 19. As previously reported, ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF became the first Bitcoin futures ETF launched in the United States.

In mid-October, large crypto fund manager Bitwise Asset Management filed with the SEC to list a pure Bitcoin ETF on NYSE Arca. The SEC has not yet approved an ETF that tracks the price of Bitcoin directly.

On Wednesday, the large asset management firm AXS Investments he applied for two Bitcoin futures ETFs. According to Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, the large crypto investment firm Grayscale Investments foresees that the SEC will approve its spot Bitcoin ETF by July 2022.