Voltorb revealed in a trailer, the new version of Hisui – Nerd4.life

Pokémon Legends: Arceus got a new one trailer, all focused on Voltorb, in its particular variant of Hisui, one of the first creatures from the new land shown in the game to get an official presentation.

This is the Hisui version of Voltorb, a Pokémon already known previously, which in this form is a bit bigger and with a different “look”, so to speak. Also there body conformation appears quite different, presenting itself as akin to an older technology in line with the whole setting of Pokémon Arceus Legends.

The game in question is in fact set in an era that reflects medieval Japan, with Hisui essentially the ancient version of Sinnoh, long before the events narrated at the beginning of the first Pokémon series. In practice, the upper part takes up the classic style of red color, but the one below seems to be in wood, in line with the typical materials of the era in which it is found.

Voltorb is an electric / grass type Pokémon, one of the few with this particular combination. The trailer also shows its special abilities related to the use of electricity and the ways in which it can also be used to interact with scenarios, for example when it is thrown into the trees to drop the fruit.

This feature, however, had already emerged in the teaser published yesterday on the news related to the Pokéballs. According to an insider, Pokémon Legends: Arceus may be the longest and largest game in the series.