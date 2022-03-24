Voltron, anime of the eighties, will have a live action movie

Voltron, the mythical anime of the 80s prepares its jump to the cinema with a live action movie. Rawson Marshall Thurber, the director of Red alert, the film starring Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson for Netflix will be the one behind the cameras in this adaptation of the popular Japanese ‘mecha’.

As reported The Hollywood Reporterthe director has made a firm commitment to carry out what seemed like an impossible mission in the Hollywood studios: shoot a live action film of the animated series starring the colossal robot that was so successful in the 80s.

A project for which Thurber, in addition to directing, will co-write the script with Ellen Shanman and which will feature Todd Lieberman, David Hobermar as producers of the film, as well as Bob Koplar, the boss of World Events Productions, the company that owns the license for Voltron.

And, although at the moment it is unknown who will be the studio in charge of carrying out the adaptation, Warner Bros., Universal Pictures and Amazon Prime Video are just some of the studios and platforms that have shown great interest in the ambitious proposal.

However, it is not the first time that Hollywood has set its sights on the iconic Japanese animated series. In the early 2000s, Pharrel Williams and Mark Gordon were part of a team that tried to transfer the anime of the powerful robot to real image with New Regency as producer.

In 2010, the independent production company Relativity Media also tried to transfer said fiction to the big screen with Thomas Dean Donnelly. and Joshua Oppenheimer, while Dreamnworks wanted to make an animated feature film.

It wouldn’t be until 2011 when NickToon (Children’s Division of the Nickleodeon channel), relaunched the series that five years later I would end up on Netflix. Platform that, according to the information, is apparently not interested in Thurber’s proposal.

Created in 1980 by Toei Animation, the Voltron anime followed the same line marked by other successful series such as Mazinger Z, transformers or Robotech and consisted of two seasons and a total of 124 chapters. Voltron Lions or Hyakujuu Ou Go Lionwith 72 episodes and the second, Voltron Vehicles or Kikou Kantai Dairugger XVwith 52 episodes broadcast between 1982 and 1983.

The premise of the series centered around five young pilots in a battalion called the Robot Lions, some powerful and spectacular vehicles that when joined and assembled form the robotic titan Known as Voltron, the defender of the universe. A premise that would later be followed by another popular series, in this case a real image, the Power Rangers.

