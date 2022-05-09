Volume 3, trailer and new chapters

Love, Death & Robots Volume 3 will bring 9 chapters with animation and unique theme. | Netflix

Almost a whole year after releasing the second season, Netflix just released the new trailer for Season 3 of the Emmy-winning series, ”Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3”. The short preview shows the audience the new variety of fascinating and themed worlds that this new batch of chapters will have, including an ancient lake invaded by conquerors, an alien hive and a world painted in colors.

The anthology series also takes a look at its unique new animation techniques in each of its episodes, with this season featuring nine new stories. We are also shown how the three nice robots from season 1 will return, with a second episode that until now is unknown if it will connect with the story told in its first appearance.

In addition to the intriguing trailer and artwork, Netflix has also released the titles of all nine episodes and a brief synopsis for each one, hinting at the adventures or mischief they will contain. Read the full synopsis for each episode below.

Episode 1: “The Three Robots: Exit Strategies”

The first direct sequel ever to Love, Death + Robots, from the mind of acclaimed sci-fi novelist John Scalzi. The titular trio of hilarious droids return for a dizzying tour studying post-apocalyptic human survival strategies before humanity was finally wiped out.

Episode 2: “Bad Trip”

A jable shark hunting sailboat is attacked by a giant crustacean whose size and intelligence are matched only by its appetite. Mutiny, betrayal and ventriloquism with a corpse… welcome aboard David Fincher’s feature debut as animation director.

Episode 3: ”The Same Pulse of the Machine”

When an exploratory expedition on the surface of the moon Io ends in disaster, an astronaut must walk to safety dragging the body of her co-pilot while using potentially disruptive drugs to deal with the pain of her own injuries in this mind-blowing tribute to the Moebius comics legend.

Episode 4: ”The Night of the Little Dead”

The apocalypse is literally conceived in a graveyard in this scathing zombie satire, which begins with some blatant graveyard sex and ramps up to an invasion of the undead everywhere from downtown Los Angeles to the Vatican. It’s the end of the world as we bite into it.

Episode 5: ”Deadly Team”

Young, dumb, and full of… blood, lots and lots of blood, a force of adrenaline-fueled, steroid-raging US soldiers face an enemy unlike any they’ve faced before, the result of a CIA experiment that was it becomes really scary. From the director of Kung Fu Panda 2.

Episode 6: ”Swarm”

A tale of fear, sex, and philosophy on the furthest frontier, as two post-human scientists study a seemingly mindless insectoid race. Tim Miller writes and directs the first film adaptation of the work of renowned Cyberpunk author Bruce Sterling.

Episode 7: ”Mason’s Rats”

You know you have a pest control problem when they start shooting. The rat apocalypse hits Scotland, when a grumpy farmer takes drastic measures to deal with an invasion of hyper-evolved rodents.

Episode 8: ”In Buried Vaulted Rooms”

Deep in the mountains of Afghanistan, a squad of Special Forces soldiers have the dangerous job of retrieving a hostage from terrorists. But the true evil they must face is an Elder God of ancient and terrifying power.

Episode 9: ”Jíbaro”

Fantasy and greed combine in this reimagining of the traditional folktale of a siren whose song lures men to their doom. But his sorcery doesn’t work on the deaf knight, Jíbaro, and the Golden Woman is fascinated by him. Thus begins a deadly dance of two predators.

Without a doubt, this new season of ”Love, Death + Robots” will have great directors and actors in its cast, with Topher Grace, Mary Elizabeth Winstead Y Michael B Jordan as voice actors. We will also see the first animated project of the filmmaker David Fincher.

All nine episodes of season 3 of “Love, Death + Robots” will be available on Netflix on May 20.