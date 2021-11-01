Volume record for Ethereum

The important records are not only those of price, but also Ethereum got it a few days ago. There is another very important one record to which we should give the right weight.

In the quarter that s just ended – what in financial terms is defined as Q3 – the protocol has supported transactions for a value of more than 530 billion dollars, a growth of 400% about the same period of 2020.

Still record volumes for Ethereum – that’s what it means for the market

Transaction record: Ethereum remains the most used network in the world

The numbers that were collected in the analysis of Bankless HQ they are very encouraging for Ethereum and for the whole ecosystem that revolves around it. Although the competitors have become much more solid and important – just think of the rise of Solana, but also of Algorand – Ethereum continues to be the reference point for the world of decentralized finance.

The volumes moved in just 3 months – which were, among other things, three months of decidedly sluggish prices for the crypto world – exceeded the 530 billion dollars – figure from a large payment and value transfer network. Also taking into account the still high transaction costs on the Ethereum network, an enviable result – and that marks the main road for the future of the sector.

Fewer and fewer Ethereum products – and that could push the price up even more

There are also fewer and fewer Ethereum produced since mining, all this by virtue ofupgrade Berlin, which has also integrated some important ones burn of part of the transactions. Overall network inflation for the quarter was just over 2%, a very low figure and with a quarter-on-quarter decline of almost 30%.

A sign that even this last one upgrade it achieved what was expected in terms of reduction in working capital – albeit for the moment still relative. Good sign for the holder long-term and for those who have already bet on this cryptocurrency in the first half of 2021.

The state of Ethereum – the revolution will start with the merge with version 2.0

The encouraging data we have seen in the report should also be improved by the future (and now near) transition to the validation system PoS, which in proof of stake it will guarantee faster transactions and enormously lower costs.

Two issues that for the moment have prevented the total domination from Ethereum on the sector and the loss of some market share, in particular on the sector of NFT.

For the beginning of 2022 – which is for now the designated date for merge – it might be useful to prepare in advance by increasing your exposure to this coin – which remains the according to by market capitalization and which is likely to remain so for a long time to come.