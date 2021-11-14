volunteers exposed to unreasonable risks – Time





The Pfizer gate overwhelmed the pharmaceutical company producing the anti-Covid vaccine after the revelations of Brook Jackson, a former employee of Ventavia, a company that carried out the trials on behalf of the multinational. The woman gave an interview to Fatto Quotidiano in which she points the finger on the management of the trials, making heavy accusations after the complaints of the past week: “What I saw and that I decided to report, even though I worked for them for a few weeks , is attributable to repeated, daily misconduct. Pfizer was interested in Ventavia to enlist, as quickly as possible, the largest number of participants in the trial. Ventavia was determined to remain one of Pfizer’s preferred partners. And, I add, the company received part of its fees based on the number of patients enrolled: the more enrolled in the trial, the more Ventavia earned. Let’s say that quantity and speed do not combine well with clinical trials… “.





Jackson’s words are disturbing: “The data was falsified, there were delays in monitoring side effects, inadequately trained vaccinators were employed, and the quality control staff were overwhelmed by the sheer volume of problems encountered. The thousand volunteers were exposed to unreasonable risks, due for example to inconsistencies in the labeling of the vaccine for the group of treated subjects and for the placebo group, or to poor storage of the serum due to the temperature range to which the vials “.





Deep throat pointed out that her firing came after she sent an email highlighting the critical situation: “The company I had been working for for just two weeks fired me. So, in the trunk. It was a Friday, but I was working from home because my son was sick. I spent all morning answering emails, after a few hours the computer asks me to re-enter my password, because I was disconnected. I tried several times, but the answer was always, the password is incorrect. I realized that my account had been deactivated and that I had probably lost my job. In the afternoon – concludes the story – Ventavia called me and fired me because it was not ‘suitable’ for the position for which he had hired me only a few weeks earlier ”.



