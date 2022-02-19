If you haven’t heard of these yet candleson Hollywood They have been setting trends for some time. We are talking about Voluspa, the candle firm that celebrities they have in their house.

It all started two decades ago, when a Californian couple created a modest candle brand in their kitchen, now converted into industry leader in the US market. In fact, as we said, rare is the Hollywood house in which they do not light their fuses.

To name a few of the celebrities that Voluspa has lovers, we will say that Megan foxKate Hudson, Jessica Simpson, Rihanna, Gwyneth Paltrow or Eva Longoria are some. Celebrities like Colin Farrell, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Alba, Jennifer LopezDrew Barrymore, victoria beckham or Cameron Diaz.

What makes Voluspa candles so special? The colorful and reusable container itself is a piece of art. His glasses are decorated with precious reliefs that are inspired by the fine Japanese art of papermaking. In addition, of course, its refined fragrances created with excellent quality, rare and exclusive ingredients from all over the world.

For example, his latest release dares with the fig. your candle Forbidden Fig.from the Japonican collection, is inspired by the most lavish oriental aromas and crafts, making protagonists the fig tree flowers and offering a fragrance sensual and sweet of the sweet nectar of the ripe fig that is completed in this candle with notes of Sicilian mandarin, dried fruit, wild berries, midnight rose, white bark and musk.

Another reason for its success is the crafts with which the brand continues to work two decades later, as well as its sustainable approach and eco friendly. handcrafted luxury made in California that continues to be manufactured at home and avoids soy for its candles. Instead, Voluspa has created a proprietary formula that mixes waxes based on coconut and that, according to studies carried out by independent laboratories, offer a 90% cleaner combustion than that of soy-based candles.