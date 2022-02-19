Voluspa’s name, by the way, was taken from a nordic poem ancient that deals with the creation of the world out of chaos.

Voluspa Candles
Photo: Voluspa
Available in various sizes, there is no need to travel to the United States to get one of their collections. Voluspa is on sale at Galeries Lafayette, Bloomingdales, Anthropologie, Saks Fifth Avenue, Selfridges (London), John Lewis (UK), House of Fraser (UK) Harvey Nichols (Dubai) and in our country it is sold at El Corte Inglés .

Voluspa Candles
Photo: Voluspa
Voluspa Candles
Photo: Voluspa