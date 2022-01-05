Volvo chooses Qualcomm technology for the digital cockpit of the new electric

The infotainment systems play an increasingly important role in the new generation of cars. Car manufacturers are working to offer increasingly advanced digital services which require, however, a more performing hardware. Because of this, Volvo has chosen to use the latest generation of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform.

Platform that we will find within the infotainment systems of the next generation electric that will be launched on the market by both Volvo and both of Polestar. In particular, we are talking about the new electric Volvo XC90 and Polestar 3 SUVs that we have discussed several times. A technical solution that will make it possible to propose an infotainment with an interface that is always reactive and able to offer the best possible user experience to users.

Thanks to the Qualcomm platform, cars will also have WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity supports. Infotainment which, as known, will be based on the Android Automotive OS which allows you to have Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play available inside the cars.