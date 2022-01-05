Volvo chooses Qualcomm technology for the digital cockpit of the new electric
The infotainment systems play an increasingly important role in the new generation of cars. Car manufacturers are working to offer increasingly advanced digital services which require, however, a more performing hardware. Because of this, Volvo has chosen to use the latest generation of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform.
Platform that we will find within the infotainment systems of the next generation electric that will be launched on the market by both Volvo and both of Polestar. In particular, we are talking about the new electric Volvo XC90 and Polestar 3 SUVs that we have discussed several times. A technical solution that will make it possible to propose an infotainment with an interface that is always reactive and able to offer the best possible user experience to users.
Thanks to the Qualcomm platform, cars will also have WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity supports. Infotainment which, as known, will be based on the Android Automotive OS which allows you to have Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play available inside the cars.
By exploiting the new hardware platform and the Google operating system, the goal is to create a user experience characterized by simplicity and aimed at optimizing security. The design facilitates the use of information by the driver by clearly dividing it according to the degree of relevance while behind the wheel.
Behind the wheel will be a high-resolution screen that provides the driver with the most important driving information, such as speed and battery levels. In addition, the electric future of Volvo and Polestar will also be able to count on a large central touch screen which will deliver more elaborate content, easy-to-read information, and responsive interaction.
The goal is to offer users a simple and easily usable user experience. Only the right and necessary information will be provided at the right time to ensure that those behind the wheel can concentrate on driving and travel safely.