Volvo Concept Recharge, electric futures will be efficient and sustainable

In June 2021, Volvo he had unveiled his strategy for the future. During the presentation, the brand had shown the Concept Recharge which anticipated the design language that we will be able to find in the future on the new electric models. Now, the automaker has returned to talk about this concept which must be seen as something more than a vehicle designed only to show the aesthetics of future battery-powered cars.

Volvo intends to use the Concept Recharge as a manifesto of its new product strategy. The brand aims to sell only fully electric cars by 2030 and to become a carbon neutral company by 2040.

Entering the era of the electric car, how far you can drive on a full charge will be a very important detail. The simpler approach is to add more batteries, but that’s not the same as adding a larger fuel tank – batteries add weight and increase your carbon footprint. Instead we have to increase the overall efficiency to increase the mileage.

Attention to aerodynamics it is a way to achieve greater efficiency. For this, Concept Recharge has some specific solutions to improve this aspect. An optimization work that also concerned the design of the alloy wheels. The car also features specific tires developed by Pirelli which in addition to offering lower rolling resistance, to the benefit of consumption, are made with recycled and renewable materials. This is an approach that goes towards the objective of the two companies to reduce the consumption of resources and the environmental impact.