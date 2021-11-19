Volvo discovers hot water on emissions. And the network rejoices

Volvo discovers hot water: producing an electric car (because of the batteries) involves CO2 emissions higher than those of a traditional car. And the network rejoices, for an alleged revelation known to all for years. In fact, it is in the entire life cycle that the electric car wins hands down. Yet we get teased like that of that Adriano Rossi: “And now how do we put it? I don’t say it, Volvo says it! Hello, snake charmers! “. By adding the link to an article that focuses only on the production, not on everything that happens afterwards. We would have to answer “hello core“, As they say in Rome. But it is better to go and have a good look at this study, “Carboon footprint report”, to understand what exactly it says.

Premise: all these comparisons only concern CO2 emissions. Flying over all the junk (starting with the infamous fine dust) that we breathe in our cities, even for what comes out of car exhausts diesel and petrol. The electric ones, while they travel, emit zero, and this is good to remember. But let's get to the study, with a premise: Volvo is definitely a reference for security, certainly not for emissions in the production of electric cars. The study even talks about 70% more emissions. The German competitors do much better, as documented from studies published as early as 2019. And the situation has improved a lot since then. However, let's look at the study by the Swedish company, whose conclusions are summarized in the graph above. That says? That in any case, the emissions of the electric XC 40 Recharge are lower over the entire life cycle to those of the petrol-powered XC 40. Amen.

How much lower? Depend on how electricity is produced. If we take as a reference the European average they are 13 tons in menor (45 versus 58). If the energy came entirely from renewables, the tons would even be 31. But even with the unfortunate world mix, which takes into account countries like India and China, would be lower, 54 versus 58. It is no coincidence that all manufacturers invest in renewables and refine the production process of batteries to ensure that the budget of the EVs is even more favorable. Perhaps not the Volvo, which, judging by the figures, doesn’t seem particularly efficient. And that on the electric it is objectively behind (so far only three out of 100 Volvos sold are EVs). In any case, even the Swedish manufacturer in the conclusions reproduced above recognizes that the electric still emits less, in all conditions. But many sites, including Italian ones, have only reproduced the part of the study that talks about production.

The disorientation of readers in Roberto’s email

But here, to testify the disorientation that reporting studies like this partially create in readers, the email sent to us by one of them, Roberto Cima: “I switched to electric in August 2017, going from a beautiful one Kuga diesel to a Zoe. From there my new concept of viability began. I must say that at the beginning, due to the anxiety of charging, I spent hours in the car to get to 100%, especially in winter. Then you learn and buy a second electric car … But many friends and acquaintances tag me posts where they talk about studies against the Evs. Especially on the environmental impact it can have, unlike a diesel. I read one of the last Volvo report, where it indicates the parity between a thermal and an electric one upon reaching tot km. Which drop considerably a 49 thousand if the production is from renewable. One thing is not clear to me. They talk about km, but how many hours and how many km do we queue in a year? With a thermal in the tail you pollute, an electric one, even if it is still, no. Let’s just think about the Dalmine / Milan. 2 hours of road for a few km. So the studies done on the environmental impact do not respect reality, right? “.