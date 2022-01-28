Volvo Embla, the new maxi SUV of the House is coming

The latest generation electric maxi SUV that Volvo will offer in its range is Embla, and it takes its name from the ‘first woman’ according to mythology. We know this because the carmaker has registered the name through its Volvo Car Corporation legal office at the European Union Intellectual Property Office (Euipo) which is based in Alicante, Spain.

And so this confirmed the rumors that had been circulating on the web for several days. The new SUV – we do not yet know when it will appear on the market for the first time, most likely by the end of 2022 – will be defined as the great heir of the Volvo XC90 model we have often talked about and with its new name Embla, it will end the brand’s tradition of naming cars with alphanumeric abbreviations.

Volvo XC90, the new Embla SUV will take its place

The XC90 SUV has impressive dimensions, more slender than the old model. It can have a more elegant or sportier style depending on the set-up chosen by the customer. The passenger compartment is spacious and luxurious, with many latest-generation solutions such as the dashboard consisting of a digital panel or the large touch screen in the dashboard, which also allows you to control the on-board services. On request it is also possible to have a head-up display. The trunk has a capacity 705 liters, when the two seats in the third row are not present.

It is a car that has had some success in the Volvo range. An SUV spacious and comfortable, much loved for these features, and also available with air suspension (optional), which also improve driveability. The SUV is offered by the House with 2.0 four-cylinder engines that ensure high performance. The petrol engine of the T6, thanks to the double supercharging, is able to deliver well 310 hp of power.

As we said, the new Embla SUV will replace the XC90.

Volvo Embla, what we know today about the new model of the house

At the moment we can say that the name Embla, which was recently registered, takes up a word that is used in Northern Europe and in particular in Sweden in the common language to indicate, in mythology, the first human being woman, Embla in fact, appeared with her partner Ask. The change in the denomination of the cars, which had long been of the alphanumeric abbreviations, had been anticipated during the presentation of the Recharge concept by the outgoing CEO, Hakan Samuelsson.

Speaking of the new Embla SUV as the heir of the XC90, he had announced: “This model will be the first of its kind and we will also have to mark it deviating from our usual way of naming our cars “. Volvo Embla is considered to be one of the main competitors of the Land Rover Discovery premium family SUV in the automotive market. It will be based on the SPA2 platform that will give the House the opportunity to debut the brand’s largest SUV, already with a 100% electric variant.

Maybe not everyone knows or remembers it but Samuelsson, already almost two years fan, in 2020, had made some statements about the new car, saying that it would be “fully electric and built in the United States, South Carolina ”, at the Ridgeville plant.