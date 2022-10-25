Volvo Reinterprets Luxury And Well-being With Bio-based Materials

How are values ​​translated into materials? And what does luxury mean in today’s world? Those were some of the questions Volvo designers faced when they went to work on the interior of the Swedish brand’s next flagship SUV, the all-electric Volvo EX90.

Their responses are in tune with the times, but firmly rooted in the essential qualities of Scandinavian design: simplicity, well-being and natural sources.

The brand said that some old metrics, such as power and acceleration, have been left aside in this model due to the time it takes to charge the batteries and the autonomy of the unit, but also said that there is a new paradigm in the automotive luxury. “Ostentatious style is not the best. And the smell of animal leather is no longer the only indication of a rich interior.

Cecilia Stark, Volvo Cars Senior Design Manager said “We have chosen materials based on our values. These options leave old automotive luxury behind and express our Scandinavian roots. With the Volvo EX90, we take the well-being of the customer as the design starting point.”

This translates into tangible elements inside the Volvo EX90 and the result is one of the most pleasing and stylish car interiors on the market. At the same time, its interior composition reflects the company’s sustainability ambitions, such as being a fully circular and climate-neutral company by 2040.

Forest wood and wool blends

Inside the Volvo EX90 is a progressive material that the brand calls Nordico. “Nordico is a contemporary expression of Scandinavian values ​​and sets a new standard for premium interior design,” the company said.

Created from textiles made from recycled materials, such as PET bottles, as well as bio-attributed materials from responsibly managed forests in Sweden and Finland, Nordico is a progressive and technically advanced material.

The Volvo EX90 features FSC-certified wood paneling around the cabin. They are pleasantly backlit with warm light that creates a Scandinavian living room atmosphere and evokes Nordic nature.

The Volvo EX90 also offers the option of a wool blend seat trim, a fabric certified to strict animal welfare, environmental and social sustainability standards.

In line with ambitions for circularity, the Volvo EX90 also contains more recycled plastics. In addition to recycled PET bottles, the Volvo EX90 consists of almost 50 kilograms of recycled plastics and bio-based materials. That’s the largest amount of non-primary fossil-based materials in Volvo models and sets a new standard for the future.

The carpets also adopt the concept of circularity, partly composed of regenerated polyamide.

A personal and differentiated environment

Beyond materials, Volvo offers the opportunity to personalize the EX90’s feel and appearance by choosing from seven different ‘rooms’ that sync interior decor and upholstery with exterior colours.

Each room, specially created by its designers, provides a different character and offers a different environment to satisfy the user’s tastes. And each one is inspired by aspects of the Scandinavian lifestyle and its symbiotic relationship with the beautiful nature that surrounds Scandinavia.

“The interior design and composition of the Volvo EX90 continues decades of iteration and innovation,” says Cecilia Stark. “We see interior makeup as a learning process that will continue over time based on your feedback, internal innovation and new responsible sourcing opportunities.”