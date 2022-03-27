Volvo USA brand uses Israeli AI technology for vehicle inspections in seconds

The Swedish automaker announced this month that it has partnered with Israeli vehicle inspection systems developer UVeye to implement the company’s technology in the United States at vehicle inspection stations on the East Coast.

Volvo will equip dealerships across the country with these high-speed camera systems, which will scan vehicles and produce reports on the spot. The goal is to expand to include most of Volvo’s 280 stand-alone retail locations in North America.

According to Rick Bryant, vice president of sales operations for Volvo Car USA, “It’s significantly faster than time-consuming manual inspections. This helps give retailers the ability to evaluate trades quickly and cost-effectively.”.

A UVeye inspection station.

Photo: courtesy UVeye.

In turn, the marketing director of UVeye added: “Once a vehicle goes through the system, thousands of images are taken around and under the vehicle and uploaded to the cloud, where analysis is performed to detect scratches, leaks, dents, broken parts and more. Within seconds, the detection is flagged and reflected on the UVeye platform, which is web-based and projects onto screens and tablets.”.

UVeye and Volvo have been working together since 2019 when the automaker became a strategic investor in the company via the Volvo Cars Tech Fund.. Other companies such as Toyota, Hyundai and CarMax have also invested in UVeye.

“During the vehicle scan, a vehicle is driven through the system at no more than 30 km/h (18 mph). The Helios scans the underbody, the Artemis scans the tires and wheels, and the Atlas Lite does a 360-degree scan of the body while photographing the vehicle from various angles.”Saghiv explained.

And he concluded: “We designed the vehicle reports and user interface to simplify all the complexities into digestible information for the customer. Just look at the iPhones. They are undoubtedly very complex pieces of technology, but Apple can make them accessible and usable for everyone on the planet. Our vehicle reports are very detailed, yet incredibly easy to understand. This increases trust and transparency between service departments and customers”.