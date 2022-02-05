Volvo XC40 2023, photos on the configurator reveal the restyling of the compact SUV: facelift, output, engines, interiors

There new Volvo XC40 she appeared surprisingly, and in silence, in online configurator of the UK branch of the Swedish company. The images, which show the restyling of Volvo’s compact SUV, thus reveal the appearance of the new XC40 even before the official announcement from the Scandinavian manufacturer arrives.

Touch-ups on the front

As anticipated by recent spy photos, the Volvo XC40 is renewed with a new front design that incorporates the look of its sister SUV-Coupé C40 Recharge, with redesigned LED headlights and a new, more sculpted and muscular front bumper. The grille, which is mostly covered on the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge, retains the more traditional look in these mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants of the XC40 as they still feature an internal combustion engine.

The graphics of the headlights have been revised

The profile looks practically identical to the previous model, apart from i new wheel rim designswhile on the rear the most evident novelty is the Updated LED graphics on the taillights. The old model is still present in the Volvo configurator in the sporty R-Design version which will probably be replaced by the new ones “Light” and “Dark” aesthetic packages which feature a specific finish for the grille, roof rails and window frames in chrome or gloss black.

New finishes in the passenger compartment

Inside the new Volvo XC40 the changes are limited to new materials for the decorative strip applied to the dashboard depending on the trim level. The XC40, following the Polestar models and the XC40 Recharge, renews the on-board technology by adopting the new infotainment based on Google’s operating system with 9-inch touch screen. On the Adas front, the equipment is confirmed to be of a high standard as is Volvo’s custom.

The Volvo XC40 has been a success in terms of sales since its debut in 2017. Although the SUV still has a fresh and current look thanks to the modern Scandinavian design approach, five years later it is time for the mid-career facelift.

Deliveries by the end of the year

Waiting to find out if and how the range will change engines they fittings available for the Italian market, from the Volvo.uk website, where two mild-hybrid variants and two plug-in hybrids are proposed, and three trim levels (Core, Plus and Ultimate), it is clear that all versions of the new XC40 they have a delivery time of 8-9 months, which means that the first deliveries will therefore take place by the end of 2022.