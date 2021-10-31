Volvo XC40 Recharge: the first electric you never forget

We tested the first 100% electric car from Volvo, the XC40 Recharge, in the race towards the complete electrification of the range planned for 2030. Over 400 Hp and a 0-100 shot burned in just 4.9 seconds for a range of 418. km make this XC40 a reference in the segment

Andrea Brambilla

Volvo looks ahead, far ahead. The long-term projects of the Swedish company see the company completely eco-sustainable by 2040. Volvo has in fact invested many resources and men to plan what promises to be an epochal change, traveling at full speed towards its goals. This is why the first 100% electric Volvo, the XC40, is of great importance, representing the first step towards electrification of the entire range, which has been scheduled for 2030. However, moving on from 2025, the year in which the sales projections say that 50% of the sales will be electric while the other 50% will be represented by plug-in hybrids. That’s why in the next 4 years Volvo will present a battery-powered car every year. It is no coincidence then that the first was the XC40, a model that has entered the hearts of motorists for its versatility and personality that has always distinguished the Volvo brand.

Volvo XC40 Recharge, the design At first glance, the Recharge looks like a normal XC40, with the exception of small details that make it recognizable compared to its piston sisters. The central grille is full, as there is no need to cool the engine, while at the rear there are some dedicated badges and obviously the exhaust pipe is missing. An elegant design that maintains the style of the XC40 with internal combustion engine, thanks to a great consensus among motorists. Once aboard, the interior displays Volvo’s typical rationality and layout. The novelties are represented only by some “electrical” details such as the charge indicator, autonomy and battery use. The infotainment brain developed entirely by the parent company is entirely new. Through the 9-inch screen it is possible to take advantage of the new Android Automotive system (world debut), with the possibility of intervening on various parameters such as engine management without having to go to the workshop and through Over The Air updates.

Volvo XC40 Recharge, the powertrain We now come to the fundamental issues when it comes to an electric car: autonomy and charging times. The new Volvo XC40 Recharge under test has a 75 kWh battery and is credited with 408 hp delivered by the two engines, one positioned on the front axle and the other on the rear. The traction is all-wheel and the machine, despite being about 2,200 kg heavy, is very balanced, thanks to the positioning of the battery pack in the floor. Top speed is self-limited to 180 km / h, as is the case for all models in the Volvo range. The declared autonomy is 418 km, while the charging times vary from eight hours using an 11 kW column, to just 40 minutes for 80% charge from a 150 kW station. The clear proximity between declared and real autonomy should be noted. The 400 km are not a mirage, and you just have to be careful not to get too caught up in the shot of this XC40 and not to travel kilometers on the highway. As always, Volvo wants to protect its customers as much as possible. And so the engineers created a special protective cage for the batteries to avoid problems in the event of an impact.

Volvo XC40 Recharge, How are you doing No power button. Once you put the gearbox in drive by pressing the brake pedal, you are ready to go. Among the driving modes, the most interesting is the one called "one pedal". In this configuration the car, once the accelerator is released, will make the most of the regenerative force thanks to the engine brake alone. In this way the batteries are able to recharge faster and it is not necessary to use the foot brake. But it is the torque of 660 Nm that makes driving this Volvo very "happy". The steering responds well, being a good compromise between lightness and precision. The suspensions, especially in the city, could better absorb the roughness of the asphalt, but they have to fight with the 22 quintals over the balance. The sprint from 0 to 100 km / h is covered in just 4.9 seconds thanks to the 408 hp that make this XC40 also fun to drive. A two-wheel drive version is also on the list, also with a range of more than 400 km

Volvo XC40 Recharge, Equipment and prices. The Volvo XC40 Recharge is based on the two-wheel drive version, single engine, capable of 231 hp and 421 km of autonomy. Under construction Plus has a price of 52,250 euros, to which you can add 4,100 euros of the Pro package to have a series of options such as 19-inch alloy wheels or full led headlights. The version we tested with all-wheel drive and two engines instead has a starting price of 59,750 euros, subject to incentives, and a decidedly complete on-board equipment.

VOLVO XC40 RECHARGE TECHNICAL SHEET –

Motor: asynchronous electric;

Power and torque: 408 Hp, 660 Nm;

Battery pack: 75 kWh;

Charging times: eight hours with 11 kW wallbox, 40 minutes with fast charging;

Autonomy: 418 km;

Drive: intelligent integral,

Dimensions (mm): length 4.430, width 1.860; height 1,650; step 2,720;

Weight: 2.184 kg;

Luggage compartment: minimum 413 liters;

Maximum speed: 180 km / h self-limited;

Price: from 59,750 euros net of Ecobonus and regional contributions

PRO State-of-the-art build quality and infotainment system;

AGAINST. Barely distinguishable design compared to the thermal versions.