Volvo XC40, spy photos show the news of the restyling

During the year, Volvo will make its debut with the restyling of its XC40 which, as we know, is also offered in the Plug-in and 100% electric versions. Apparently, the novelties of design there will not be many and they will concentrate mainly at the level of the front. The updated model was intercepted during some road tests in Northern Europe. The interesting thing is that the car did not have any camouflage and this allowed different aspects of its look to be observed.

As you can see, the front will have some elements inherited from the Volvo C40 Recharge. Therefore, we find a different bumper and optical groups with a different design. The grille, on the other hand, does not appear to have been revised. The profile looks virtually identical, while the taillights have some slight tweaks. The model in the images does not appear to be the Plug-in variant or the 100% electric one. This can be understood from the presence of only the rear right door from which the petrol is refueled. Also, the grille is not closed.