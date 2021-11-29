Volvo XC90, new details on the future electric SUV. Debut in 2022

Volvo’s third electric model will be the battery version of the new XC90. It is about an SUV which will be presented next year. Thanks to an Autocar report, further details emerge about this car that will be very important for the automaker’s electrification plans. As we know, Volvo intends to become an electric-only brand from 2030.

The design will incorporate many of the elements seen within the Recharge concept car. The new generation of the XC90 will rest on the SPA2 platform of Volvo which is also able to accommodate internal combustion engines. While this platform is not exclusive to electric cars, it is offered in two distinct versions. Thus, the electric XC90 will have many of those advantages of battery-powered cars developed expressly on dedicated platforms.

The electric model, therefore, will be able to count on reduced overhangs and on a completely flat internal floor. The endothermic versions, on the other hand, will have more traditional proportions given the need to house a combustion engine, transmission and exhaust system. For later electric models, Volvo should also use the Geely’s SEA platform.

The Recharge concept suggested that the future model will continue to favor features as space and practicality although it will have a different design than the current XC90. After all, today’s generation is very popular and sells a lot. The interiors will be elegant and will be made of sustainable materials. Of course, many of the concept’s particular design features will be revised in the production model. However, thanks to the flat floor it will be possible to have a lot of space on board. In fact, the SUV will also be offered with three rows of seats and therefore with the possibility of being able to accommodate on board up to 7 passengers.

The interior should have a minimal design. Most of the functions can be controlled via the large central display infotainment which will be equipped with a platform developed in collaboration with Google. There are, for the moment, no particular indications regarding the engines. Given that the brand is focusing a lot on electrification, it is very likely that endothermic engines will adopt some form of electrification. There should be no diesel engines.

The electric model should have different powertrains than those found on Volvo’s current electric models. Very likely, given the size of the SUV, that the scheme always provides two electric motors in order to have all-wheel drive. Likely, the SUV will be marketed with different battery pack capacities. In the top-of-the-range model, the mileage should be close to 500 km. All that remains is to wait for more information on the development of this car.