Von der Leyen, agreement with Japan to send LNG to Europe

BRUSSELS – Japan will divert some liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to Europe “as a sign of solidarity” in the face of rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The announces it President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyenafter a video call with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

“We work closely for favor the de-escalation of the situation around Ukraine and to ensure Europe’s energy security “, adds the EU leader. Brussels reports in a note that von der Leyen and Kishida, during their exchange, have confirmed” consistent support “for the” sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine “, reiterating that” they will continue to work in close coordination to facilitate the reduction of escalation “.

“President von der Leyen, touching on concerns about the shortage of natural gas in Europe, expressed her appreciation for the hijacking of LNG shipments to Europe decided by the Japanese government “ and “in response, Prime Minister Kishida declared that he had decided to share the surplus of LNG with Europe to show solidarity with allies and partners who think alike and share the same values”.

The two leaders then confirmed that they will continue to collaborate to “guarantee energy security”. At the center of the discussion was the next steps in the implementation of the Global Gateway, the EU initiative to strengthen sustainable global connectivity based on common rules, “also through possible joint flagship projects”. The two leaders agreed to “strengthen and promote cooperation in a wide range of sectors, in view of the next Japan-EU summit”.