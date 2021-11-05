von der Leyen and Johnson under indictment

If von der Leyen was targeted by the Daily Telegraph, a pro-conservative London newspaper which revealed the continuous use of private jets by the number one of the Brussels community executive, even for journeys of a few tens of kilometers, Johnson came under fire from the Daily Mirror: pro-Labor tabloid, according to which Prime Minister Tory would be returned to London on Tuesday evening from Glasgow, in a hurry, also aboard a private flight; and he would do it to participate in one non-institutional dinner where he had been invited to a club of former fellow journalists.

A choice that the British Minister for Productive Activities, Kwasi Kwarteng, present at COP26 to discuss decarbonisation, he defended Downing Street as he had already done in recent days in response to previous similar controversies about BoJo’s flights: underlining how Scotland is quite far and how the prime minister, given its many commitments, should move as a rule as quickly as possible. Kwarteng therefore assured that this does not change the seriousness of the government’s commitments towards the goal ofemissions zero, demonstrated by the “success” of a whole series of intermediate steps already implemented in the United Kingdom. The Labor opposition, on the other hand, accused Johnson of “hypocrisy“.

The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen was criticized for using a private jet for a 19-minute flight from the Austrian capital Vienna to the Slovakian capital of Bratislava.

400 private jets landed in Glasgow during Cop26 – Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ € 56 million Gulf Stream led a parade of 400 private jets bound for Cop26 in Glasgow. These include those of Prince Albert of Monaco, dozens of royals and dozens of “green” CEOs, who have created an extraordinary traffic jam. At least 52 private jets landed in Glasgow on Sunday. The fleet of private jets arriving for COP26 generated 13,000 tons of CO2 emissions, the equivalent of the amount produced by more than 1,600 British in a year. President Biden alone generated around 100 tons of carbon to be present at the conference, thanks to a fleet of four aircraft, the Marine One helicopter and a huge parade of cars including The Beast and numerous SUVs.

Other private jets have landed in Scotland from destinations including Stockholm, Rome, London and Brussels, all served by regular commercial routes. Most of the planes were chartered, making it difficult to know who was on board. Huge air traffic forced some jets after dropping VIPs at Glasgow airport and flying 30 miles to nearby Prestwick due to lack of parking.