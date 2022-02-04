Von der Leyen, Finland can count on the European Union – Europe

BRUSSELS – “Finland has always shown solidarity as a Member State of the European Union and it is very clear that it can count on total solidarity from the European Union. This is the European Union”. This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Helsinki at a press point on the sidelines of the visit to the Prime Minister of the country Sanna Marin. “Russia – added von der Leyen regarding the issues he spoke with Sanna – is carrying out the greatest military development since the Second World War on the borders of Ukraine, but also in Belarus. We also discussed the fact that the Russia is questioning the founding principles of the European security architecture, as established for example in the Helsinki Act “. “We hope and do our best to ensure that diplomacy and dialogue are successful in the crisis that has been created by Russia – reiterated von der Leyen -. But we are also prepared if Russia chooses any kind of further military escalation towards Ukraine. very aligned with our partner and friends for example the United States but also Canada, United Kingdom, and in the event that there is further military aggression against Ukraine there will be financial and economic sanctions on our part and a very We hope that this is not necessary and we hope that Russia will return to a path of peace and dialogue “.