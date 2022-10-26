VOS cinema with presentation and debate: Bergman’s Island

BERGMAN’S ISLAND

France (2021) Original English version with Spanish subtitles. Not recommended for children under 12 years of age.

Direction: Mia Hansen-Love. Cast: Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska, Anders Danielsen Lie, Joel Spira.

A couple of American filmmakers retreat to the Swedish island of Fårö, where Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman lived, in search of inspiration to write their next films. As summer progresses and his fascination with the mysterious landscapes of the island increases, the border between reality and fiction will soon blur…

Cannes Film Festival: Nominated for Palme d’Or; Seville Film Festival: nominated for Best Film award.

Theater doors open 30 minutes before the start.

Friday, September 23, 7:30 p.m. Audience. PRESENTATION AND DEBATE with Javier Ocaña, film critic at The Country Newspaper.

“A film that seems light, but exultantly deep (…) it is never somber but bright, graceful and exciting. A labyrinthine ‘I will always love you’ full of layers and narrative audacity.”

Javier Ocana, The Country Newspaper

“Delicacy for film lovers (…) a film that goes far beyond a mere homage to the Swedish master (…) With moments of haunting beauty rocked by luscious music (…) Rating: ★★★★ (out of 5)”.

Federico Marin Bellon, ABC Newspaper