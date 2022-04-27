Vote of the president of the National League determined to approve the Real España – Marathón in Choloma

In the National League the situation is very complicated in a week in which he has been in the eye of the hurricane after the controversy over the issue of relegation. This day they had to go to a vote to define the venue for the rescheduled game on day 12 between Real Spain and Marathon.

The vote was tied, five teams voted in favor of playing at the stadium Rubén Deras de Choloma and were: Real España, Victoria, Motagua, Platense and Lobos UPN, while the other five said no: Marathon, Vida, Olimpia, Honduras Progreso and Real Sociedad.

According to the statutes of the League, when this decision ends in a tie, it is the vote of the president of the National League, in this case that of Mr. Wilfredo Guzmán, who had to break the tie and did so. Being a representative of the aurinegros, he supported the motion and the game will be played this Wednesday at 6:00 in the afternoon at the Rubén Deras.

This match was scheduled to be played at the stadium Metropolitan Olympic, but taking into account that said stage was reserved in advance to carry out a religious eventwent to Choloma.