Votorantim Cimentos is recognized as a “Healthy Company” for its culture of health and wellness

Votorantim Cimentos has been awarded in the ‘Healthy Company’ category of the 4th Prevention Awards corresponding to 2022. These awards, held biannually, are intended to recognize individuals or companies that stand out in defense, encouragement and support in the field of health, safety and welfare at work.

In the center of the photo and from left to right: Miguel del Ro, director of People at Votorantim Cimentos, and Santiago Daz de Freijo, coordinator of Health and Well-being, collecting the award.

The award is an accolade for Votorantim Cimentos’ strategy, which has Safety, Health and Well-being at Work as one of its main objectives. A business commitment that promotes safe and healthy behaviors in the workforce aimed at achieving a good working environment and a better quality of life for employees.

To this end, Votorantim Cimentos created the Welfare Committee, made up of part of the management team and led by the CEO, Alan Svaiter. This body is in charge of approving and supervising the execution of activities, as well as evaluating the results with the aim of proposing areas for improvement.

Furthermore, Votorantim Cimentos is one of the Spanish companies adhering to the Luxembourg Declaration, promoted by the European Network for the Promotion of Health at Work. This Declaration is the most important European document on health promotion strategies in the workplace and implies the commitment of the company or organization to accept and implement the basic objectives of health promotion at work.

As a result of this, the company has been distinguished by the National Institute of Safety and Health at Work (Ministry of Labour) as a ‘Healthy and Sustainable Company in the Promotion of Health at Work’, the highest official recognition granted in our country in this stuff.

For Miguel del Río, Director of People at Votorantim Cimentos Spain, this award honors us as one of the organizations most committed to the health of the people who make it up and their environment and encourages us to continue improving the well-being and work environment of the organization , one of the company’s priorities.