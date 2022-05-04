Votto enters the Reds’ COVID list as a precaution

The Cincinnati Reds put All-Star first baseman Joey Votto, who is going through a slump with the bat, on the COVID-19 list in a decision made before Tuesday’s game against Milwaukee.

Manager David Bell indicated that Votto has not tested positive for the virus.

“We are taking precautions in terms of putting him on the COVID list, which is day by day until we have more information,” Bell told reporters in Cincinnati.

Votto was part of the starting lineup that would face the Brewers, but he had some symptoms.

The six-time All-Star has a .122 batting average, without a single home run and three RBIs in 22 games this season with Cincinnati. He has struck out 29 times in 74 at-bats.

Cincinnati languishes with a worst record in the majors at 3-19 and has lost six straight and 17 of 18 since the opening series against the Brewers.

Votto, 38, tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2021.

On Monday, Votto posted a link to a Fangraphs.com blog post with the headline: “Is this the end of Joey Votto?” and the message: “Five more months. Enjoy the show.”

He did not provide any explanation for his tweet.

The Reds are scheduled to give away a Joey Votto Star Wars bobblehead doll Saturday at Great American Ball Park, where they host Pittsburgh.