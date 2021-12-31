VR46: Mooney is the new title sponsor

The long telenovela linked to the main sponsor of the VR46 Racing Team in the year of his MotoGP debut has finally found a conclusion. On Thursday 30 December, Valentino Rossi’s team announced that the Mooney brand will be on the fairings of its Ducatis.

For now, not too many details about the agreement have been revealed, except that the team will be called Mooney VR46 Racing Team in both MotoGP and Moto2, and that the brand of the first Italian reality of Proximity Banking & Payments will be present on the Desmosedici GPs and on the suits. by Luca Marini e Marco Bezzecchi, but also on the Kalex and Celestino Vietti’s clothing and Niccolò Antonelli.

For more information we will have to wait until January 3, then next Monday. The certainty is that the push and pull with Aramco, the Saudi oil company, which was initially announced as the main sponsor of the Tavullia team, has finally ended, through an agreement with Tanal Entertainment.

Indeed, it was even Prince Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Saud who announced the arrival of the team in MotoGP on the occasion of the officialization of the partnership. However, in the weeks and months that followed, they arrived several times from within Aramco.

At that point even the “Doctor” started to dribble the questions, only saying he was certain that his team would be regularly at the start in MotoGP and that in the end it would be a solution.

In fact, Marini and Bezzecchi took to the track regularly in the Jerez de la Frontera tests, even if when the 2021 season entry list was released, the Aramco brand had already disappeared from the team name and only the wording VR46 appeared. But now this gap has been filled by Mooney.

What is Mooney?

Mooney is the first Italian reality of Proximity Banking & Payments that inherits the experience of two excellences in different but complementary sectors: SisalPay, in the payments sector, and Banca 5 (Intesa Sanpaolo Group), in the banking sector.

Thanks to a widespread network of over 45,000 affiliated stores and fully integrated with the digital ecosystem, Mooney plays an important social role by ensuring the community has simple, fast and secure access to a wide range of payment transactions – such as bills, prepaid cards, telephone top-ups – and services previously only available in bank branches – such as withdrawals, wire transfers and MAVs.