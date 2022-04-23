V’s Instagram account will have more value than those of Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Beyoncé

May v from bts Earn hundreds of thousands of dollars per post on your official Twitter account. Instagram? Well, it seems that your account would be outperforming the social networks of Beyoncé, Selena Gomez Y Kylie Jenner.

For a short period of time, V, a member of the popular South Korean boy group kpop bts, he amassed nearly 38 million followers averaging nearly 10 million each month. Being one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram and having good engagement thanks to ARMY and his own fans, he began to investigate how much he can earn through social media influence. So now there is an answer.

According to a report from BollywoodLife, An audit was recently carried out suggesting that BTS’s V could earn around $768,000 per Instagram post. This massive amount per branding post, if he ever agrees to do so, puts him in league with the likes of Beyonce, Kylie Jenner, and Selena Gomez, who have 252 million, 331 million, and 314 million followers, respectively.

However, no member of BTS has engaged in business/brand promotions on their social media handles. In other news, V o kim taehyung He is the most followed Korean male celebrity on social media. According to the audit, it can outperform members of blackpink in a few months if his followers continue to increase at this rate.