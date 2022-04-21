Vuce affirms that Alexis Vega fits very well in the Pandilla

Midtime Editorial

For a few months the name of Alexis Vega has been sounding in scratched to reinforce the forward, element that ends the contract in Chivas this year and the DT Victor Manuel Vucetich He thinks he fits in very well with the team.

“He is a manageable and simple player. Yes, with the particularity that all players have. Everyone wants to walk at the moment they feel like. They feel like kings of the world. He knows that he has very good conditions. He knows that several teams are going to claim it. That is obvious. He fits very well with us because of his profile what’s wrong with it. Sometimes they are wrong for some aspects, ”he said in an interview with La Hora de Willie González.

vuce You already know Alexis Vega well, since he directed the Mexican during his time as a strategist for Chivasof the Opening 2020 to the 2021 edition.

While the sports president Duilio Davino mentioned that they are respectful of the times and having a contract with the Sacred Flockconsidered that this is not the time to touch on the subject of transfers.

“Is a great player. Victor He even knows him much more than we do, but this is not the time to talk about players. has a contract. He is on another team. Alexis is a good playerwithout a doubt,” he declared.