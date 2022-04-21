Vucetich and Rayados de Monterrey send a strong message to Funes Mori after being hospitalized

The player will have to be out for a while, which is why Rayados de Monterrey sent a message with Víctor Vucetich

Strikers Writing April 21, 2022 3:26 p.m.

Through social networks, Funes Mori announced that he underwent surgery in a medical center in Mexico on his left knee and now he will have to undergo the recovery process to reappear with the Monterrey team within the Clausura 2022 Tournament.

However, this did not stop here, but now the Aztec striker who has not been able to play under the command of Víctor Manuel Vucetich and who could not even be summoned by Gerardo Tata Martino for the last matches of the Concacaf octagonal, received a message.

Again, thanks to social networks, the Vucetich and company team sent a message of encouragement and push to the Aztec element that since March 5 has not entered a game field with the rest of their teammates.

The striker’s recovery process is expected to last between 10 and 14 days, so the team will have to face the last games of the Clausura 2022 regular phase without the attacker.

The striped team is in fourth position in the Mexican Clausura, this thanks to the fact that it has been able to collect a total of 23 units in 15 matches played on Aztec soil.