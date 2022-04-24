Vucetich criticized the lack of attitude of Rayados in the fall against Pachuca

Eduardo Dominguez

Monterrey gave away its most disturbing game since the return of Victor Manuel Vucetich to the technical direction in the 3-0 defeat against Pachuca, a performance that left a bitter taste in the strategist, who pointed out the lack of “attitude” that he noticed.

In the Hidalgo Stadium, the Rayados were outclassed by the home team, a fact that the strategist will not overlook in the face of their participation in the next phase.

“We have to do an analysis and talk with the firm squad and there seek the conviction that we need to close in the best way”, commented the helmsman at a press conference.

“It is the three things (the lack of goal, the defensive errors and the attitude that worry him), we had to make modifications seeking to keep the elements in a good rhythm; We lacked attitude, being focused on the game, because there are two serious goals. We stop having attitude, conviction and lack of attitude“, he abounded.

Monterrey, at risk of going to Repechage

Rayados now runs the risk of not qualifying directly for the Liguilla, although Vucetich preferred not to comment on the matter and limited himself to mentioning that they will wait for results to know how they will face the last day in their match against Xolos.

“We’ll see how the day ends. What I do know is that we have to slair to win the last game, finish as well as possible in front of our fans,” he said.