Vucetich recognized satisfaction for beating Chivas

John Manuel Figueroa

Guadalajara Jalisco / 04.14.2022 00:27:00





The technician of the Striped Victor Manuel Vucetich he came out happy Akron Stadiumbecause there his team got to the fourth position of the Closure 2022 by beating 3-1 Chivas. What was his home last year was a good place to show that Monterrey is improving and that’s why Vuce left satisfied.

“It is a very satisfactory result for the objectives we pursue. Today we are in fourth position, that gives us extra encouragement, at the end of the day it comes, I feel, because of the work group we have, the high-quality players, and that day by day they are showing more”, he said.

For viewthe players are feeling better and better on the pitch, after a difficult start to the year.

“They came from a difficult process due to the issue of the Club World Cup and now they have been released more, that has allowed them to play in a better way, “he added.

scratched It is already fourth and it is up to them not to let go of the position. Vuce waits for the weekend already against with Rogelio Funes Moriwho did not travel to Guadalajara for an injury; also have faith that Celso Ortiz do not have a serious illness.

“Yes, he has been working very well, so we will evaluate him in these coming days.n. It is going well, but according to the results we have sought to give it more time so as not to have a problem in a relapse”, commented. Funes Mori has not played since Matchday 9 against América.