Vucetich rescued Campbell at Rayados; now go to Monterrey champion

With Javier Aguirre, Joel Campbell came to scratched on loan, but trust the Basque he did not give it to him, the Costa Rican was not having a good time; However, everything changed with the arrival of Victor Manuel Vucetich to the royal bench.

The selected Tico is now the Monterrey’s top scorer in Clausura 2022 and visualizes a positive outlook, to the point of seeing scratched with quality to be champion.

“Much is due to the confidence that the coach (Vuce) has given me, in what I can give, that helps me and pressures me to do things in the best way, trust in an athlete is always very important, also the fact that he is physically very well, last semester I had an ankle injury that I suffered for a couple of months and it did not let me be the Joel that I wanted to be, now I am physically well”.

“In the position I am in now I feel very comfortable, because the teacher gives me a lot of freedom to move around the front of the attack, because I am a player who knows how to associate with my teammates, I can play near the midfield and also reach the area I hope to continue being decisive for Monterrey and for my national team”, said Campbell in an interview with halftime.

And not only that, today Campbell, in a matter of numbers, is that ‘crack’ again who played in big teams EuropeWell, scoring three goals like the ones he has today with Vuce, he had only achieved on the Old Continent.

In the League tournament in Europe, in 2011-2012 he made three with loriet from france and also converted them with Sporting of Portugal in 2016-2017, today he exceeds the two he converted with the Betis from Spain in 2012-2013, the same figure as with the Villarreal in 2015; in the first stage of it with Arsenal in 2014-2015 and Frosinone Calcium from Italy in 2018-2019 he did not score, but with the Gunners he came back and made three touchdowns in 2015-2016.

Without a doubt, his best numbers were given with Olympiakos of Greecescoring eight goals in the 2013-2014 season; He would arrive in Mexico in 2019 with Leónbut the most he achieved in a regular tournament with the emeralds there were two goals in Closing 2019so today he lives his best moment in Aztec land.

His three goals against America, Mazatlan and Juarezhas done them in the last four games, precisely the same number of games that Vucetich has in charge of the team, because he arrived and immediately gave him the title.

Monterrey, ‘is here to be champion’

With Vuce, Monterrey linked three wins and then fell with Tigres in the Clásico Regiobut this did not cause confidence to decline in the albiazul squad, as Campbell assures that the Gang is ready to win the title.

“(It is) To be a champion, Monterrey is a great institution that will always be forced to seek the title, with these players no less is expected, we have to come out with the humility that characterizes us and the effort to try to be champions”, said.

Will Rayados renew or buy it?

Campbell arrived on loan to Rayados for a year, from León, so seeing that he is giving results, the royal club will seek to keep his services, but Joel says he is unaware of the subject of his future.

“On my part I don’t know anything about that, I only worry about doing things well, the team has trusted me, on my part I can only repay that trust by doing things well in training,” he said.

