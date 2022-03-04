Vucetich responded to his critics in Rayados de Monterrey with sharp words

With enough personality, Vucetich sent a strong message to the fans



March 03, 2022 10:25 p.m.

Convulsive days in Rayados de Monterrey after the dismissal of Javier Aguirre and the appointment of Víctor Manuel Vucetich as the new strategist. When the news of his arrival was leaked, several fans protested considering that he is not the ideal replacement. Therefore, King Midas arrives quite questioned to an entity in low hours.

Víctor Manuel Vucetich is back in Rayados after almost nine years, he officially began his second stage with the club that he led to his golden age, which he assures came at the best moment of his life. This afternoon he was officially introduced to the team and gave his first words as helmsman.

“It comes at the best time of my life, being in the team I want to return to, the closest thing to my loved ones and it leaves me very calm. Have that commitment as if it were the first. I will seek with that humility to return to that prestige that it has and that at the moment has had a loss. I feel very committed and very happy”said.

“I am fully confident in the squad, it is very rich, one of the richest, not only financially, but sportingly. He has achieved many things in his sports career. There is very little time to detect something with the naked eye, today and I know that trust is a factor that intervenes and knowing how to look for solutions”he added.

The experienced strategist vindicated himself and puffed out his chest on his high experience. Faced with an environment full of doubts, the coach responded that they should be measured by his ability, not by his age.

“The opinion of the people will be respectable, but the reality is very different, in large companies the drivers are mature, but with a lot of capacity and people should be measured by capacity, not by age. Return to the football level”commented.

Vuce’s coaching staff will be made up of Aldo de Nigris as institutional assistant, as well as Carlos Barra and Sergio Almaguer as technical assistants, while Milton Graniolati will be the physical trainer.

José González, president of the Board of Directors, and Duilio Davino, sports president, were at the event, who welcomed King Midas.