Vucetich responded to Ricardo Pélaez: “My data in Chivas speaks”

Jorge Rosales

Monterey / 09.04.2022 22:30:58





After Ricardo Pelaezsports director of Chivas, commented that now there is a better atmosphere in the locker room with the appointment of Marcelo Michel Leaño, the DT of Rayados, Victor Manuel Vucetichsaid that everyone has their opinion, but made it clear that recorded a 52 percent win rate during his time with the rojiblanco team.

“They are opinions that can be madecorresponds to me in the period that I was there, my statistics speak for me52 percent percent, a good job, it’s a matter of each one’s options“, said.

Regarding the duel that he will have on Wednesday at the Akron Stadium, Vuce commented that it is not up to him to judge the work of Leaño, who precisely replaced him after his departure from the Sacred Flock.

“It is not an issue that can concern me, if it is right or wrong, he does his job where he was given the opportunity, the technicians always value the results and we are seeing that we play against Chivas, not against Leaño and point. Our objective is the three points, which are vital”, he added.

Funes Mori’s fatigue is even mental

Rogelio Funes Mori has a month without playing after the injury reported by the club on March 9, and is in doubt for the duel at Akron, since King Midas wants him to reach one hundred percent.