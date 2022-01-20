Vueling confirms the route from Orio to Paris Orly for the summer

Vueling has also included the route between Milan Bergamo and Paris Orly in the operational program for the 2022 summer season, valid from 26 March to 29 October.

This is a confirmation from the Spanish airline, which is successfully operating the connection inaugurated on November 2, 2021. “A continuity that allows us to associate the growing appreciation that Vueling receives from Orio airport users in relation to comfort on board and punctuality »let the airline know.

Vueling operates the route three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, using the 317-seat Airbus A330 in this winter period.. “An important choice for our airport, the one made by Vueling, which confirms the success of the collaboration started last autumn and goes in the direction of the development and strengthening of routes of high strategic value – said Giacomo Cattaneo, aviation commercial director of Sacbo -. As mentioned on the occasion of the inaugural flight to Paris Orly, the landing in the second airport of the French capital allows passengers to take advantage of the convenient and efficient intermodality to and from the airport. Finally, we are sure that the route will attract a large number of visitors in the future as the appointment with Bergamo and Brescia Capital of Culture 2023 approaches “,

