Vulcan 3 by Philip K. Dick will become a film from the director of The Hunger Games

In recent years we have had a mini-revival of interest in the works of celebrated writer Philip K. Dick, first with the series The Man in the High Castle (2015-2019), then the anthological series Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams (2018, both on Amazon Prime Video) and of course with Blade Runner 2049 (2017). Now is the time to Vulcan’s Hammer, known by us as Volcano 3 (Fanucci 2012).

Vulcan’s Hammer





Published in 1960 by Ace Publishing, it is considered his last pulp-style novel before moving on to very different atmospheres with the next The Man in the High Castle (which we know as The swastika on the sun, latest edition Fanucci 2019, also republished with the original title), released the following year. In the novel we are in 2029 CE and the Earth is led by an organization which calls itself The Group (The Unity in original) after a devastating world war. Of course, there is a rebel group called the Healers. All human life-related decisions are governed by an AI called Vulcan 3, but Group leader William Barris discovers that Vulcan 3 has become sentient and is considering drastic actions for what he deems threats to its existence. There is also Vulcan 2, a less advanced AI and followed by Jason Dill, who fears being replaced by Vulcan 3. Soon a conflict arises between the two men and the two AIs, all while the healers carry out their plan to free the humanity out of its control and the computer, ahead of Skynet, begins to think that perhaps it should get rid of the problem, namely humans.

Production





The director is Francis Lawrence, known for the saga of The Hunger Games but also for I’m legend (2007), Constantine with Keanu Reeves (2005) and the recent spy story Red Sparrow (2018) but also director of the first three episodes of season one of If it’s of Apple TV + with Jason Momoa. Lawrence will also co-produce with Electric Shepard Productions, a production company founded by Isa Dick Hackett, daughter of the late writer, who said she was thrilled to collaborate with the director thanks to her ambitious vision to bring Vulcan’s Hammer on the big screen.

There are no big screen arrival dates for yet Vulcan’s Hammer (or Volcano 3), what do you think, the novel lends itself to becoming a film by the director of The Hunger Games?