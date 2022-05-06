Vulvodynia, essential to normalize it: behind there are lives compromised by pain

Finally in 2022 the well-known and ancient wording “You, woman, will give birth with pain!” begins to be less categorical, giving way to a healthy awareness of what is really involved in the various facets of the reproductive and sexual sphere of women and to a reality that it is quite different from the cliché that normalizes and underestimates the pain factor, mistakenly considered inherent in female sexuality, from the menstrual cycle to penetrative sexual intercourse.

In fact, on May 3, 2022, a bill was presented to the Chamber and deposited in both branches of Parliament which provides for the recognition of vulvodynia and pudendal neuropathy in the Essential Levels of Assistance of the National Health System (Lea). The text is the result of an extensive and participatory work of doctors, patients and their families, committed to ensuring that these chronic and disabling conditions can obtain timely recognition and adequate therapywhich goes through a targeted training of medical staff, and a global coverage of performance and healthcare costs by patients.

The proposal, fully accepted by the signatory parliamentary groups, was promoted by the “Vulvodynia and Neuropathy of the Pudendal Committee” which gathers five associations who in Italy deal with these two syndromes: Aiv – Italian Vulvodynia Onlus Association; Ainpu Onlus – Italian Association of Pudendal Neuropathy; Casa Maternità Prima Luce – Vulvodynia Listening Group project; VulvodiniapuntoinfoOnlus Association; Viva Association – Winning Vulvodynia Together; patient-activists politically committed to this cause – the testimonial in the forefront Giorgia Soleri – and professionals who have distinguished themselves in the national territory for their commitment to research and treatment of both diagnostic frameworks.

Read Also Vulvodynia, the proposed law for recognition has been filed. Present Giorgia Soleri and Damiano David of Maneskin: “Here as an ally”

In fact, due to the shortage of specialists within public structures and the delays caused by incorrect diagnosis or invalidation of symptoms, often attributed to psychosomatic disorders, access to valid and effective treatments it is precluded in many cases. This significantly affects the general and sexual quality of life of these patients, and it is therefore essential that the State and the National Health Service recognize the problem and take charge of it: these diseases exist, they can and they must be treated.

Behind the pain that hides, but at the same time screams loudly, in vulvodynia – with its characteristics of burning and pressure localized in one or more parts of the vulvar complex – and in pudendal neuropathy – chronic syndrome due to the suffering of nerve fibers of the pudendal nerve, which is responsible for the muscular somatic innervation of the entire pelvis – there are women, stories, lives compromised by constant physical pain. Medical therapies are prolonged, require commitment, perseverance and patience and lead to relieving only the physical component of the condition, which without multidisciplinary management risks to be insufficient for the total (psychic and sexual) improvement of the lifestyle of those who suffer from it.

Read Also Vulvodynia, the ordeal of women awaiting diagnosis: “Liquidated for hypochondria or stress, but it is a chronic disease. That’s why we need the law “

In order for a dignified existence and a lightening of the boulder produced by coexistence with chronic pain syndromes to be possible, it is important that this is seen and legitimized as something that exists and that must be adequately addressed. It is also important to remember that vulvodynia is a clinical condition of great importance for various reasons: it is a problem that affects many women (about 15-16% of the population) and, although it is widespread, it tends to be a disease under-diagnosed for a residual reluctance to talk about it with your doctor and because it is often still traced back exclusively to stress or psychopathological states (anxiety, depression).

In addition to pain, patients also experience other symptoms (itching, burning, feeling of weight, vulvar discomfort), which can be particularly unpleasant and compromise the normal performance of daily activities. Also, although it is not a dangerous condition, it can be associated to various complicationsespecially psychological, which can disturb daily life but above all the couple’s relationship and intimacy with one’s partner.

For the treatment of vulvodynia there are numerous remedies whose effectiveness it is not universalSome women benefit from ineffective remedies on other patients. Therefore, the treatment must be personalized. Above all, it is essential to underline that many women manage to successfully overcome the problem. At the basis of the success of the treatment there is above all dialogue: overcoming the embarrassment of talking about it with your trusted doctor or gynecologist is the first therapeutic step. But, even before that, it is crucial that this condition can be considered and normalized at the legislative and social level as something that can be tackled together, with the support of the whole health system that aims to validate it. We therefore hope that the proposed law can be passed in order to ensure due assistance to all women.

I thank Dr. Elisa Ginanneschi for her collaboration