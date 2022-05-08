Vulvodynia: the disease that is still invisible in Italy

A bill for the recognition of vulvodynia and pudendal neuropathy was deposited in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate of the Republic. Diseases considered “invisible” because they are not yet officially recognized as such. Although vulvodynia, which on average one in seven women suffers, has just been recognized by the World Health Organization in the latest revision of the international classification of diseases. From January 2022 it falls under the ICD-11, a category that brings together pain related to the vulva, vagina or pelvic floor. A reason in …

