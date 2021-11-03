Vw and layoffs, CEO Diess in the dock. His future is in the balance

Listen to the audio version of the article

The future of Herbert Diess, CEO of Volkswagen, is in the hands of an ad hoc mediation committee. The hypothesis anticipated by the German press has precipitated the stock of the group, which in Frankfurt closed the session down 4.04% (preferred shares, ordinary shares marked + 1.39%). The head of the company came under scrutiny after the escalation of the trade union conflict resulting from the announcement by the manager of a plan to cut up to 30,000 jobs following the group’s electrical turnaround.

A hypothesis obviously severely opposed by the workers’ representatives, led by Daniela Cavallo (first woman, since May, head of the works council in Wolfsburg) who consider it just yet another rash move to keep up with Tesla’s competition both in terms of cutting of the costs that in the race to electrification, to the sound of tens of billions, of the second largest car manufacturer in the world. Diess has strongly insisted on the need to improve in terms of competitiveness, but the issue is also the competitiveness of the product. On the software, for example, Vw chases the Californian opponent, a tech company even before that car maker. And the market expressed itself: in September Tesla Model 3 was the best-selling car in Europe, ever, with 24,600 registrations, setting off the flagship of the electric range of the German giant, namely the ID.3 (which should be the electric mass) and the SUV ID.4.

For the first time a non-European manufacturer led the ranking and for the first time it was the turn of a battery-powered car. With this result, Elon Musk’s company also gained the continental leadership in market share (24%) for Bev (Battery electric vehicles), just ahead of Vw (22%). Let us not forget that on October 25, after Hertz announced the order of 100,000 Tesla, the Palo Alto stock exceeded one trillion dollars in capitalization. Tesla then climbed to 1.2 trillion dollars (one trillion euros) while the Volkswagen group is now back to 124 billion euros. Ten times less, despite selling 10 million cars against what will presumably be Tesla’s 800,000 at the end of the year.

At the top since 2018, Diess, 63 on October 24, recently saw his mandate renewed until October 2025. The escalation of the fight over his future underlines the fragile balance of power of the world’s second-largest carmaker, which sees contrasted the CEO’s ambition to bring the Volkswagen group to leadership in the electric car market to the strength of the union. According to the German business newspaper Handelsblatt, the chairman of the supervisory board, Hans Dieter Pötsch, Wolfgang Porsche as representative of the owner families and Prime Minister Stephan Weil for the shareholder Lower Saxony. Also present were the head of the powerful IG Metall Jörg Hofmann and Daniela Cavallo.