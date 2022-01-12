VW at 452,000 EVs sold in 2021, half of Tesla’s

VW to 452 thousand EVs sold in 2021: it is just under half of Tesla registered cars (936 billion). The pursuit of the German giant continues …

VW at 452 thousand EV The ID.4 is good, the ID.3 less well

In a sluggish year for overall sales (-8% to 8.882 million vehicles), the Volkswagen Group nearly doubled its electric car deliveries. The EVs sold correspond to the 5.1% of total deliveries (they were at 2.5% in 2020). With its 5 brands only in cars (besides VW, there are, Audi, Skoda, Seat and Cupra, plus the Porsche), the Group is the leader in Europe and second in the United States, with a 7.5% share. In China, 92,700 EVs were delivered, four times more than in 2020. How many of the best-selling electric models, in first place with 119,600 registrations there is an SUV, the Volkswagen ID.4, which can be considered a success. The performance of the ID.3, second with 119,600 unit. They follow the Audi e-tron (including the Sportback) to 49,200 unit and the Skoda Enyaq iV to 44.700 .

For Mercedes more plug-in hybrids than EV

But it must be borne in mind that, when it comes to cars with plugs, German brands are not just electric. There are also the plug-in hybrids and the VW Group delivered more in 2021 309.500 (+ 61%). However, this is a transition technology, given that in 2030 the Group expects that one in two cars sold in the world will be 100% electric. Returning to 2021, too Mercedes has communicated the sales figures of its cars with the plug. The electric registered were 99.301, of which 48.936 related to Mercedes car, the rest a commercial vehicles and to Smart. For now, the Stuttgart brand sells more plug-in hybrids than EVs: the latter have hit share 128.107. The pursuit of the Germans at Tesla continues, but it will not be easy, because the Elon Musk brand is running faster and faster…