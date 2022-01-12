Business

VW at 452,000 EVs sold in 2021, half of Tesla’s

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman13 hours ago
The Volkswagen ID.3, by far the most successful electric model of the German group.

VW to 452 thousand EVs sold in 2021: it is just under half of Tesla registered cars (936 billion). The pursuit of the German giant continues …

VW at 452K EV
The progression of sales in the 2021 quarters in a Volkswagen chart.

VW at 452 thousand EV The ID.4 is good, the ID.3 less well

In a sluggish year for overall sales (-8% to 8.882 million vehicles), the Volkswagen Group nearly doubled its electric car deliveries. The EVs sold correspond to the 5.1% of total deliveries (they were at 2.5% in 2020). With its 5 brands only in cars (besides VW, there are, Audi, Skoda, Seat and Cupra, plus the Porsche), the Group is the leader in Europe and second in the United States, with a 7.5% share. In China, 92,700 EVs were delivered, four times more than in 2020. How many of the best-selling electric models, in first place with 119,600 registrations there is an SUV, the Volkswagen ID.4, which can be considered a success. The performance of the ID.3, second with 119,600 unit. They follow the Audi e-tron (including the Sportback) to 49,200 unit and the Skoda Enyaq iV to 44.700 .

vw to 452 thousand EV
The Mercedes EQA

For Mercedes more plug-in hybrids than EV

But it must be borne in mind that, when it comes to cars with plugs, German brands are not just electric. There are also the plug-in hybrids and the VW Group delivered more in 2021 309.500 (+ 61%). However, this is a transition technology, given that in 2030 the Group expects that one in two cars sold in the world will be 100% electric. Returning to 2021, too Mercedes has communicated the sales figures of its cars with the plug. The electric registered were 99.301, of which 48.936 related to Mercedes car, the rest a commercial vehicles and to Smart. For now, the Stuttgart brand sells more plug-in hybrids than EVs: the latter have hit share 128.107. The pursuit of the Germans at Tesla continues, but it will not be easy, because the Elon Musk brand is running faster and faster…

vw at 452 thousand

