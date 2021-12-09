Vw, Diess loses China but keeps software and strategy. 159 billion plan

Listen to the audio version of the article

CEO Herbert Diess remains in his post but Volkswagen, to find internal peace (or at least a truce), recalibrates the balance of top management by giving a fundamental role, development in China, to the current CEO of the brand, the 53-year-old Ralf Brandstätter , and by having Diess focus on software development. The board of directors of the group will be reorganized “to make the company even more effective in facing the challenges of the years to come,” reads the German group’s statement. The decisions were made during an expected meeting of the Supervisory Board.

The market has warmly welcomed the waltz of the seats and the news on the 159 billion investment plan, of which 89, over 56%, in new technologies (in 5 years). The plan also includes the conversion to electricity of eight factories in Europe from the two currently active. The commitment for the electric car was increased to 52 billion (+16 billion). The group confirmed the 2021 target of an operating margin which should settle in the upper part of the range of 6-7.5%. The competition, especially BMW and Mercedes-Benz, has been able to do better. Deliveries are expected to be confirmed at around 9 million vehicles, while adjusted net cash flow is expected to reach 15 billion. The strategic goal for 2025-26 is an operational return on sales of between 8 and 9%.

«With the resolutions adopted today – argued the chairman of the supervisory board, Hans Dieter Pötsch – we are making the board of directors stronger. At the same time, all areas of strategic importance are strengthened with the main goal of having the right people in the right places. This gives the group’s board of directors even more power to successfully tackle the strategic tasks of the years to come ”.

The waltz of the armchairs

More specifically, the current chairman of the board, 63-year-old Diess, will remain as such and will assume responsibility for the automotive software division, Cariad, taking over from Audi’s CEO, Markus Duesmann, at the beginning of 2022. Brandstätter will join also in board of management. The head of Skoda, Thomas Schäfer, will take over from Brandstätter (after a phase in which, from 1 April, he will be Coo) at the helm of the VW brand from 1 August 2022, and will join the board of directors. Diess will also focus on strategy, with responsibility for the Volume Brand Group brands (Vw, Vw commercial vehicles, Seat, Skoda and Cupra). Pötsch denied that these moves were aimed at limiting or downsizing the powers of the CEO, who was renewed last summer until 2025 and ended up in the dock, especially at the behest of the union, in recent months. At the heart of it all is the war on costs and the search for greater productivity. “I feel strengthened with my new responsibilities,” Diess said at the press conference, referring to the new assignment relating to the software division.

Syndicate satisfied with the agreement

“Now Volkswagen – commented the president of the works council and member of the supervisory board, Daniela Cavallo, who in recent weeks has been one of the harshest critics of the Diess management, above all for the lack of clarity on the future of the Wolfsburg headquarters and on the jobs of half of the 60 thousand employees, but also on the management of the microchip emergency that stopped factories and cut production – will be able not only to talk about the future but to put it into action, guaranteeing employees, without whom there may be development. And the Trinity project will certainly be based in Wolfsburg which will remain the heart of our group. As for the semiconductor crisis, difficult months await us but today we are less worried because we have a sustainable plan ». On the controversy, Cavallo cut short: «I’m not interested in disputes or reading about them. We have so many challenges ahead and we need to focus on those, ”he said, adding that“ it’s normal and it will be normal to have different opinions ”.