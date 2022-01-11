Vw, sales in China -14% in 2021. It is out of the top ten. Tesla records in December

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Chinese market (and the oriental one in general, given the progress in Japan) gives Tesla great satisfaction (+ 1.03% in premarket) but disappoints Volkswagen. The two great rivals live very different moments. The American house, fresh from the annual record of almost one million cars (double compared to 2020), in December set an absolute sales record, 70,847, equal to three times the units sold (again produced by the Shanghai gigafactory, which exceeded the limit of 450 thousand cars) a year earlier and 34% more than in November.

Not so the Wolfsburg house, which heavily blamed the negative evolution of the microchip crisis in the second half of the year. Sales of the Volkswagen group in the Dragon fell by 14% in 2021, to 3.3 million, said the CEO of VW China Stephan Wöllenstein, in office since 2018 (Ralf Brandstätter, former number one of the VW brand, will take over from August) . The manager cited problems in component supplies and a lack of semiconductors, referring to “a rather difficult year”. The decline mainly affected the mass brands Volkswagen and Skoda, Wöllenstein added. The premium brand Audi did limited damage with a -3.6%. Porsche performed on its own and managed to sell 8% more cars while Bentley sold 43% more cars. In short, super-luxury in China pays off.

The largest market in the world overall grew 4.5% to 20.5 million units, according to the China Passenger Car Association. And there has been a real boom in new energy vehicles (+ 170%), with pure electric at 2.44 million out of the total of 2.99 million which also includes hybrid engines. The Volkswagen Group’s market share in China, which had long been 14-15%, plummeted to 11%. This year, however, VW is aiming to double sales of the ID series alone, chip crisis permitting. “We want to win back what we lost last year, said Wöllenstein. The market should grow by 4%, Volkswagen wants to grow by 15% ».

The shortage of chips, used from brake sensors to power steering to entertainment systems, has led car manufacturers around the world to cut or suspend production (10 million cars and 200 billion fewer sales have been estimated), making increase the prices of both new and used vehicles due to sustained demand. While China’s electric vehicle market is experiencing very strong growth, most foreign carmakers have lagged behind the Dragon’s competition.

So now the market is dominated by Chinese brands, led by BYD and Wuling, part of the GM group. Tesla comes in third, and is the only foreign brand in the top 10. “Players like Volkswagen, GM and Toyota are far behind in China’s intelligent electric vehicle race,” said Bill Russo, head of Shanghai-based consultancy Automobility. Nio sold 10,500 cars in December (+ 49.7% yoy), Xpeng delivered 16,000 cars. VW has sold 13,700 ID series cars, for the fourth consecutive month more than 10 thousand. According to Russo, about 15% of all passenger cars purchased in China last year through November were battery electric or plug-in electric hybrids. In November alone, electric car sales accounted for 21% of overall Chinese passenger car sales.