Vw, the union accuses ceo Diess: incompetence on the chip crisis

White heat clash between union boss Daniela Cavallo and CEO Diess during a meeting with Volkswagen employees at the Wolfsburg plant. The future of Diess, whose appointment renewed in the summer would expire in 2025, is, as leaked yesterday and written by the German press, in the hands of a mediation committee precisely because two very different visions are confronted. The head of the company is pushing for an increase in productivity and a cost cut that could cost 30,000 jobs.

In comparison, Diess, 63 years old, has made it clear that the danger comes from Tesla and his new factory on the outskirts of Berlin, that despite bureaucratic obstacles and the opposition of local communities and environmentalists (a referendum is underway ) is expected to open after several delays in early 2022. The US manufacturer is rapidly improving build quality and looks set to reach a production time of just 10 hours per car at its Gruenheide site, Diess said. The German group’s main electric car factory in Zwickau employs more than 30 hours per vehicle, which is expected to be reduced to 20 hours next year.

“Yes, I’m worried about Wolfsburg,” Diess told workers at the first employee gathering at the world’s largest car manufacturing site since the Covid-19 pandemic. “I want your children and grandchildren to still be able to have a secure job here in Wolfsburg. That’s my point today, that’s why I’m here. ” But he also added: “Jobs will certainly decline within the next 10-15 years, especially in group-level administration, but also in production and development.” That new ones can be created and with different tasks will be worth seeing.

Diess canceled a trip to the United States, where he was supposed to meet investors and visit technology companies on the west coast, just to deal with the growing tensions with the powerful union leaders, starting with the new leader of the works council, Daniela Cavallo, 46, Calabrian origins, the first woman to fill this role in VW, who harshly criticized him, arguing that “there are already safeguard agreements until 2029 and that additional measures will not be negotiated”. Cavallo also scolded Diess for not taking on the group’s challenges with the same enthusiasm with which he keeps in touch with Tesla’s number one, Elon Musk. “Only those who understand and keep an eye on the competition can win,” Diess replied. For Cavallo “a provocation” that “shows that Dr. Diess continues to have no interest in constructive cooperation”.

The works council leader then urged the head of the auto group to curtail her social media activity and pay more attention to resolving the persistent chip shortage that has hit the world’s second-largest car maker, harder than she has done with Tesla (which has even set new production records and with 600 thousand cars after nine months has already exceeded the 2020 record at 499 thousand) or BMW, back from a very brilliant quarter with growing profits and significantly better margins than VW. “He often gives us nice pictures of his travels, but unfortunately not semiconductors yet. Volkswagen is giving a pathetic demonstration of incompetence because other manufacturers do much better, ”the union leader lashed, hoping that management is also taking countermeasures for the new deficiency that threatens the automotive sector, that of magnesium.