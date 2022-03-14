Vyke Knight of the Round Table in Elden Ring: How to defeat him and rewards

Elden Ring will make us face a good number of bosses throughout its history. One of them is the Vyke Knight of the Round Tablean optional boss that we will find in the Eternal Prison of the Contender Lord.

Vyke Knight of the Round Table, strategies and how to defeat him

Vulnerable: ???

??? Strong against: ???

??? Dropped Items: Runes x75,000, Vyke’s Lightning Draco, Fingerprint set.

vyke is a humanoid enemy. This implies that it follows the same patterns as the rest of this type: you will be able to unbalance him with most hitsbut tend to dodge long combos and projectiles. You also have the possibility to do parry and riposte, his spear attacks are relatively slow, but remember that the tip can arrive before the hand moves at all. His worst attack will do when jumping and sticking the spear when falling. If he has also enchanted the weapon, he can kill you in one hit.

The main factor of threat are his spellsIt is completely and utterly lethal. On the one hand, he has a support one, which consists of enchanting his weapon. Increase the damage of the weapon and, as we have indicated before, if he makes the jump attack, you will almost certainly die instantly.

As far as offensive spells refers, you can tremble. The first will do when a red lightning strikes him. He’ll pull two spears out of his sleeve with which he could nail Lilith from Evangelion to the cross and throw them at you in quick succession. They are relatively easy to dodge. His other magic is a miracle of lightning in a straight line and with a long reach.