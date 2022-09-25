Waddys Jáquez asks for respect from Dominicans from the JetBlue line

The actor and playwright Waddys Jáquez denounced this Sunday that “the mistreatment continues” in the North American airline JetBlue towards Dominicans residing in New York, after the company canceled a flight to Santo Domingo.

The director and creator together with Pablo García of the musical “Mariposas de Acero” denounced the situation today through his Instagram account in which he shared a video from John F. Kennedy airport.

“Gentlemen, the line JetBlue he does it again. We are waiting very early in the morning to be able to go to Santo Domingo. JetBlue canceled three times the flight time and now they say they don’t have a specific flight time. That is to say that you can be here until tomorrow morning here. People in wheelchairs, children and adults who are there since dawn. People are protesting because this is not the first time this has happened to Dominicans,” she complained.

Jáquez wondered if that situation happens with other destinations. “The Dominican community is constantly disrespected by JetBlue. Today he touched me, tomorrow it can be your turn”.

“Gentlemen, the harsh reality is that there are few lines that travel to the Dominican. And no one can say that people travel here because it’s cheap. Hahahaha. Cheap? Who thinks it’s cheap to go buy a ticket, ”she wrote.

Last July, JetBlue apologized to the Quisqueyan community in the United States after being the target of criticism in the Dominican Republic for alleged poor service. He assured at that time that he was taking measures to improve his operations in the Caribbean country.

Jáquez lives in New York and was returning to the country to continue preparations for the new performances of the musical “Mariposas de Acero”, which recounts the life of the Mirabal sisters, which will be presented again on the 29th and 30th of this month and on the 1st and 2nd October at the Eduardo Brito National Theater.