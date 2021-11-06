wages and prices in orbit but productivity knocked out

Officially, America is only talking about three economic news: the bipartisan go-ahead for Biden’s infrastructure plan, the explosion of Pfizer stock after the announcement of the anti-Covid miracle pill and the record number of new employees. Formally, that of Friday 5 November appears a date to be circled in red on the calendar.

Of course, it is enough to scratch the surface a little to discover that what was approved by the US Chamber is a continuation in another form of the direct financing of the deficit guaranteed so far by the pandemic, that the drug of the company of Viagra has seen the trial suspended in record time, being extraordinary results from the first stage of trial (and the billionaire contract triggered at zero time by the White House) and that the occupation has indeed beaten the consensus but continues to languish with the participation rate at its 40-year low.

Never mind, the logic of the glass: there are those who see it as half full and others as half empty. A question of character setting. However, what this first graph shows us is different,





Historical trend in the price of fuel at the pump in the USA

Source: Bloomberg

since in this case the difference in the quantity of liquid in the container appears fatal. Being gasoline. For the accuracy of its price, came in yesterday’s economic miracle day at $ 3.421 a gallon as the national average at the pump. In fact, the dynamics are those of approach in the 3.5 dollar area. A negative milestone achieved very few times in the last two decades, as the graph shows and which clearly explains why the true parallel and hidden priority of the White House today is to force the hand of OPEC + to obtain an increase in production of crude oil that crushes (and quickly) the flare-ups of the price.

And here a first problem emerges: the response of the Saudis to Joe Biden, which came through Bloomberg directly from Ryad’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman: Oil is not the problem, the criticality in fact concerns the entire energy complex that is going through a period out of control. As if to say, make do. And, above all, reflect on the saying according to which whoever is the cause of his illness weeps himself. Because in conjunction with the price explosion at the pump, here it is two Democratic senators, Edward Markey and Jeff Merkley, they had the excellent idea of ​​wanting to be more realistic than the King with respect to the pop narrative of COP26 (the same one dismantled by Greta Thunberg herself) and have presented a bill to prohibit the financing of new fossil-related projects or the expansion of those already in place starting from 2022, the total ban from 2030 and that of coal for heating from 2025.

Translated, while the White House begs OPEC + to drill like crazy to avoid riots at distributors, two members of his party propose that banks turn off the taps on producers. At Exxon they uncorked champagne, since such a joke takes the form of natural and miraculous fertilizer for prices and speculation. But that’s not enough. Because the real criticality that moves against the light in the US is represented by these two graphs,





Historical trend of US wage and wage dynamics

Source: Bloomberg





Historical trend of the US productivity rate

Source: Bloomberg

closely related to the upward trend in fuel prices. If in October, 42% of US small and medium-sized companies surveyed in the monthly survey by the trade association NFIB confirmed that they had raised wages in order to find manpower, the sharpest monthly increase since 1986 (40% in September), the latest survey shows that 32% of the total is now preparing to do so in the next three months, an absolute record since the time series is drawn. And here is the problem, shown by the second graph: at the same time, US productivity has collapsed to a minimum since 1981 under the blows of the slowdown in growth due to critical issues on the supply chain and first repercussions of the sickouts mass from vaccination obligation.

Whose infection departed from the airlines now it has touched the vital ganglia of the public service such as firefighters, police and teachers and sees the dock workers of the so-called West Coast Corridor on a war footing, or the 15,000 employees of the terminals in Los Angeles, Long Beach and Oakland who guarantee the supply of goods from all over the world, China in the lead. Their contract expires in July 2022 and, given the wage trend guaranteed by the combined anti-Covid federal support plans and perennial Qe inflation, today they are beating cash. Threatening Black Friday and Christmas shopping.

The unwanted consequences of extreme monetarism have come to a head, like the proverbial knots. Why continue with income and employment support, when the economy reopens and jobs are flooding and allow the Fed to kick the taper jar forward for at least two quarters, when it was necessary to pull the plug to send a signal of normalization and above all to freeze certain price dynamics generated by inflation and bottlenecks, it now means to be in this condition.

Far more serious and serious than you think. And this was confirmed by Jerome Powell himself during the press conference last Wednesday, when he declared that a problem would arise if wages grew more than inflation and productivity, a scenario that at the moment however does not offer evidence. Are you sure this is the case, net of a part of the world that already seems to be heading towards the fourth wave of Covid? But it doesn’t matter, you have to live in the moment. Carpe Diem, as this graph shows,





S&P 500 performance and 30-year Treasury yield after the Fed board

Source: Bloomberg

which shows how the announcement of the Fed’s taper has resulted in yet another extraordinary booster for all asset classes. From bogeyman to driver, just kick the jar for a few months and the mutation is guaranteed. The problem lies in the motivation for this morphing: the terror – the real one – today is linked to a normalization of rates as a response to inflation and not at scale back of purchases by central banks.

And the Bank of England demonstrated this blatantly on its latest board. How long will it take the dynamics of productivity and wages to send the dynamics of prices completely out of control? forcibly forcing Powell and Co. and doing something to cool the climate? At that point, the real taper will substantiate us. Indeed, his tantrum.